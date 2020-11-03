Video: Jurgen Klopp booked for arguing with referee after calling for Liverpool penalty whilst 5-0 up against Atalanta

In the 73rd minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against Atalanta, Jurgen Klopp saw a yellow card after hilariously arguing with the referee over a penalty shout whilst the Reds were 5-0 up.
Klopp wasn’t happy after the Merseyside outfit missed out on a spot-kick after wing-back Johan Mojica knocked over Curtis Jones in the box in a challenge that hardly screamed out controversy.
Klopp protested the decision, with the referee then coming over to the Liverpool gaffer in a stoppage of play, with the pair exchanging words.
Klopp left it a little too late to come across as apologetic as the referee brandished a yellow card, whilst also confirming that VAR did in fact check the incident.
The pitch-side microphones actually picked up the conversation so fans can listen in below…
Pictures from BT Sport.
The German is relentless when it comes to every facet of his management, it’s truly remarkable.