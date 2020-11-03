Video: Jurgen Klopp booked for arguing with referee after calling for Liverpool penalty whilst 5-0 up against Atalanta

In the 73rd minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against Atalanta, Jurgen Klopp saw a yellow card after hilariously arguing with the referee over a penalty shout whilst the Reds were 5-0 up.

Klopp wasn’t happy after the Merseyside outfit missed out on a spot-kick after wing-back Johan Mojica knocked over Curtis Jones in the box in a challenge that hardly screamed out controversy.

Klopp protested the decision, with the referee then coming over to the Liverpool gaffer in a stoppage of play, with the pair exchanging words.

Klopp left it a little too late to come across as apologetic as the referee brandished a yellow card, whilst also confirming that VAR did in fact check the incident.

The pitch-side microphones actually picked up the conversation so fans can listen in below…

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Substitute Rodrygo fires Real Madrid onto the road to victory with unstoppable strike Video: Ivan Perisic scores huge goal in Group B by drawing Inter Milan level away to Real Madrid Video: Diogo Jota seals hat-trick for Liverpool after lovely outside-foot assist from Sadio Mane vs Atalanta

The German is relentless when it comes to every facet of his management, it’s truly remarkable.