Video: Jurgen Klopp can’t help but laugh after Andy Robertson’s wayward long shot for Liverpool vs Atalanta

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp burst into laughter after full-back Andy Robertson sent a long-range shot well away from the goal and towards Row Z.

In the 23rd minute of the encounter, Robertson picked up the ball outside the box from captain Jordan Henderson.

The left-back took a touch before firing off an audacious effort, the strike flew well wide of the goal and Klopp couldn’t help but laugh after the Scotsman’s strike.

Pictures from BT Sport.

It’s moments like this which really show the relationship and rapport that Klopp has with the Liverpool players. It shows the confidence that Robertson is playing with right now though.