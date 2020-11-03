Menu

Video: Karim Benzema falters with the goal at his mercy in horror miss for Real Madrid against Inter Milan

Karim Benzema submitted a strong contender for miss of the season during Real Madrid’s victory over Inter Milan this evening.

Benzema is one of the most prolific goal scorers in Champions League history, with his latest strike coming during Los Blancos’ 3-2 victory over Inter Milan this evening.

However, the Frenchman proved that he is human by faltering from just yards out with the goal at his mercy.

It looked impossible to miss, but Benzema made a mess of it, with the ball bouncing up onto his own hand rather than into the back of Samir Handanovic’s goal.

Benzema miss vs Inter Milan. from r/soccer

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Freak incidents like this do happen in football, but they don’t often happen to strikers as capable as Benzema.

He’ll be thankful that Real Madrid were able to overcome Inter and secure all three points on the night, because if the pendulum swung the other way, the finger may well have been pointed at him for this.

