Video: Leroy Sane nets sumptuous curling effort for Bayern Munich during RB Salzburg thriller

Bayern Munich
Leroy Sane is bang in form for Bayern Munich and scored another sumptuous goal during their demolition of Red Bull Salzburg this evening.

Sane, though not a sure starter under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, was being given sufficient opportunities to impress and continue his development into the player that many felt he has been destined to be since a young age.

However, the German opted to depart the club in search of greener pastures at Bayern Munich, forming a superstar attack along with Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller.

It’s proven to be a good decision from the German.

Sane is playing some of the best football of his career, with this gorgeous finish against RB Salzburg tonight testament to that. Look at how the ball arrows into the top corner.

The 24-year-old will be heading to the European Championships with Germany next summer. Any opponent ought to fear what he and Gnabry might do to them – not to mention Timo Werner!

