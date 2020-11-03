Video: Lightning-fast Mohamed Salah scores on counter for Liverpool vs Atalanta with composed finish

Just a minute after the second-half started, Liverpool punished Atalanta to make it 3-0 in the Champions League tie, as Mohamed Salah was unstoppable on the counter-attack.

The Reds defended a corner, with academy graduate Curtis Jones immediately launching the ball down the field.

Mohamed Salah showed his electric pace to beat two Atalanta players to the ball before charging towards goal, the Egyptian looked as cool, calm and composed as ever as he stepped inside before curling the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

This is exactly the kind of performance that Jurgen Klopp’s side have been crying out for.