Video: Luis Suarez booked for looking over referee’s shoulder to see VAR monitor during Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow

Luis Suarez showed his one-of-a-kind persona as he was shown a yellow card for looking over the referee’s shoulder to see the VAR monitor during Atletico Madrid’s UCL tie against Lokomotiv Moscow.

The attention-grabbing moment of the Champions League moment came in the 21st minute as the referee went over to the VAR monitor to review a penalty call.

Hector Herrera was adjudged to have handled the ball on the edge of the box, with Suarez lurking behind the referee to get his own look at the incident off the monitor.

Luis Suárez got booked for looking over the referee's shoulder at the monitor during a VAR decision. The most Luis Suárez thing ever ? pic.twitter.com/CJGEwJ2v7V — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Tie tie ended 1-1 as the penalty was awarded and Anton Miranchuk tucked it away. Diego Simeone’s side will feel extremely hard done by the call, but they ultimately should’ve been better.