Video: Sadio Mane gets in on the act for Liverpool during Atalanta demolition with delightful chip

Sadio Mane has got in on the act for Liverpool away to Atalanta in the Champions League this evening.

Liverpool, the 2018/19 European champions, kicked off this season’s campaign with back-to-back victories. It’s safe to say they’re going to make it three out of three, being five-up away to Serie A outfit Atalanta.

Atalanta, who netted 98 goals in Italian’s top tier last season, have been no match for the Premier League champions this evening. A hat-trick from Diogo Jota and goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have sunk the Champions League amateurs.

On a night where Jota passed his audition to be a new face in Liverpool’s deadly attacking trio, Mane had to score his customary goal, and did so emphatically. The winger delightfully chipped the ball over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Liverpool, who sit top of the Premier League despite a stuttering start, have been on fire this evening. It’s a real statement of intent from Jurgen Klopp’s men.