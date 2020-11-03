Menu

(Video) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses Paul Pogba’s recent form ahead of Istanbul Basaksehir match

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has addressed midfielder Paul Pogba’s recent dip in form amidst wide spread criticism from both fans and pundits alike.

Pogba, 27, who has spent the last four years with United after rejoining from Juventus and has always found himself the centre of attention.

The midfielder who won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 with France is frequently targeted for his inconsistent performances with his latest poor showing coming during his side’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ third Champions League Group H match against Istanbul Basaksehir tomorrow night, the Norwegian has addressed his midfielder’s form.

