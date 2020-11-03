Video: Substitute Rodrygo fires Real Madrid onto the road to victory with unstoppable strike

Real Madrid have retaken the lead against Inter Milan in the Champions League through substitute Rodrygo.

Los Blancos had a two-goal cushion in the first-half of the contest, suggesting that they were bouncing back in style from a disappointing start to their Champions League group campaign.

However, Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan raillied, with goals from Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic bringing the scores level and putting Real Madrid in real trouble.

Zinedine Zidane made his move and brought on 19-year-old Brazilian Rodrygo, and it proved to be a masterstroke from the Real Madrid manager.

Rodrygo fired home into the top corner of Samir Handanovic’s goal to restore Real Madrid’s lead and put them in the driving seat in their efforts to pip Inter Milan to progression into the last 16.

The two sides meet in Milan in the next match day. If that proves to be anywhere near as entertaining as this game has, we’re in for a treat.