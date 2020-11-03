Video: Sergio Ramos scores his 100th Real Madrid goal with superb header v Inter Milan

Sergio Ramos netted his 100th Real Madrid goal in the Champions League against Inter Milan this evening.

Los Blancos needed a win tonight and got off to the perfect start after Karim Benzema rounded Samir Handanovic and fired into the empty net to give his side the lead.

Ramos, who is far and away the most prolific centre-back on the planet, got in on the act to double Real Madrid’s advantage over Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan side.

Ramos’ goal-scoring exploits from the back are quite extraordinary. He has taken penalties, but 100 goals from centre-back is ridiculous, and the importance of many of them is all the more impressive.

If Real Madrid do go on to win tonight, it would be a huge boost in their efforts to progress from the group stages of this year’s competition. They would have Ramos in part to thank for that – as they often do.