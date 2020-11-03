Premier League Team of the Month: Chelsea dominate but no inclusions from league leaders Liverpool

WhoScored have shared their team of the month for October, and while Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United stars feature, Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool all miss out.

WhoScored’s player ratings are based on statistics, rather than opinion, so it’s relatively safe to assume that the eleven included in their team of the month have been among the best performers throughout that period.

Like it or loathe it, here’s how their October team of the month shapes up.

There are a few notable omissions in the team, with the Premier League leaders not having a single player named in it, as well as Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy missing out despite three consecutive clean sheets. His defence appear to have been given the credit for that by WhoScored

Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes earns his place, while few would argue that Harry Kane and Heung-min Son deserve their inclusions.

Interestingly, six of the eleven in the team were signed by their respective clubs in 2020. That’s testament to the good business conducted by Premier League sides of late – just perhaps not by Arsenal, Liverpool or City!

Though, Diogo Jota wants a word…