‘Agent’ and ‘legend’ – These Chelsea fans celebrate as ex-ace Demba Ba scores against rivals Man United for Istanbul

Some Chelsea fans have taken to social media to express their delight after former striker Demba Ba stunned rivals Manchester United with a goal for Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League tonight.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were punished for their brainless commitment to send all of their players forward for a corner, as they were hit on the counter.
Istanbul defended the set-piece and a follow-up cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, before a simple pass at the back led to them launching the ball forward.
Ba was in acres of space as he controlled the ball on the halfway line before charging forward, the 35-year-old showed he’s still a threat as he held of pressure before tucking the ball into the bottom corner.
Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful reacted to the moment:
Demba Ba the Chelsea agent ???
— Roy (@_CFCRoy) November 4, 2020
Demba ba really is a chelsea legend
— Ben (@Ben17FT) November 4, 2020
DEMBA BA GOAT
— TR_CFC ? (@TR_CFC7) November 4, 2020
Demba Ba always been a goat
— Mattia (@MatijaMrdak2) November 4, 2020
Demba Ba, ex Chelsea players stay winning. #IBFKMUN
— Isaiah (@LDN_Izzy) November 4, 2020
Demba Ba still making Chelsea fans happy
— Rasen – Wizard of London (@RasenRendanX) November 4, 2020
Demba BA… Chelsea run football???? #UCL
— Chelsea maniac???? (@CFC_Stan) November 4, 2020
Ba was only with Chelsea for 18 months, joining in January 2013 after putting the entire Premier League on notice during his prolific spell with Newcastle.
The Senegalese forward wrote his name into the club’s and top-flight’s history books when he capitalised on a mistake from Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to end the legend’s hopes of ever winning the title with the Reds.