Agent reaches out to Real Madrid in an attempt to arrange high profile free transfer next summer

Real Madrid weren’t in a position to spend any money this summer and it’s possible that will be the same ahead of next season, so free transfers could be their best option to improve the side.

It looks like Marcelo is on his last legs so a new left back may be needed, and it appears they have a potential alternative if they don’t want to bring Sergio Reguilon back from Spurs.

A report from Football-Espana has quoted AS in suggesting that David Alaba’s agent has personally reached out to Real Madrid in the hope of finding an agreement for a free transfer next summer.

It’s suggested that Zidane is a fan of the Austrian star and his versatility would make him a very attractive option, but you can also imagine that his wage demands will be colossal because there’s no transfer fee.

Interestingly they also point out that his agent Pini Zahavi sees this deal as a chance for him to establish himself by securing a move for his client to a massive club, so that desperation could actually play into Real’s hands.

There’s no sign that he’s going to sign a new deal at Bayern just now so it looks like he will be on his way, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.