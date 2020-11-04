According to reports from Goal and Marca, Barcelona could pay an additional €16m for Pedri’s transfer due to add-ons, as the attacking midfielder enjoys a fine start to life with the Catalan outfit.

It’s reported that the Blaugrana agreed to pay an initial fee of €5m for Pedri last summer, with another €1m being shelled out to Las Palmas based on bonuses as he remained on loan last season.

Pedri’s former club are also in line to receive another €4m once the tricky attacker has made 25 first-team appearances, with the ace appearing in all eight of Barcelona’s matches to date, it seems likely that this could be achieved this season.

Marca claim that an appearance counts towards this clause if the 17-year-old appears for at least 45 minutes, which has been the case for four of the talent’s outings so far this term.

Marca add that an amount of up to €2m will be paid out if the ace becomes a regular member of the Spain national team in the future.

More Stories / Latest News Paul Ince fires bleak warning to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Conte unhappy with officials for this reason after Inter’s defeat at Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina sends sweet birthday message to Lionel Messi’s son Thiago

Both reports state that the deal could be worth a total of €22m when all add-ons and potential bonuses are taken into account. Goal claim that Pedri’s contract includes a release clause of €400m.

Marca state that Pedri is contracted until 2022, however the club have the option to extend this deal by a further two years.

Pedri has scored on goal for the Blaugrana so far, with the attacker – who can be fielded in a No.10 role or on either wing – already showcasing the spark he can offer in the final third.

The Spain Under-21s talent is certainly building on the fine form he displayed for Las Palmas in La Liga 2 last season, with four goals and seven assists last term.

Pedri offers a different outlook in Barcelona’s attack, the ace is a skilful player that can create something out of nothing with his clever tricks.