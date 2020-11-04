Barcelona players have 24 hours to agree €190m in temporary wage cuts as chief proposes unique solution

According to Spanish outlet Cuatro, there are just to meetings left for Barcelona to reach a temporary wage cut agreement with the players in a bid to cut their salary spending by €190m.

Cuatro report that Thursday is the deadline (leaving just 24 hours) for the club to reach the agreement which appears necessary for the club to avoid bankruptcy as soon as the New Year.

Just four first-team players in Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong have agreed to temporary wage cuts as part of recent contract extensions.

As per to Marca via Deportes Cuatro, Miralem Pjanic, Pedri and Sergino Dest are no cause for concern as the contracts that they signed when they joined in the summer included such measures.

Cuatro report that as well as extending player contracts to spread the salary costs over a longer period of time, president of the managing commitee – Carles Tusquets has offered another proposition…

Tusquets has told Catalunya Radio that a final method to overcome the serious issue would be to agree with the players that they’d become ambassadors for the club after retirement. In which the Catalan outfit would then pay the remainder of the wages they are owed after the temporary cut.

The Spanish Football Players’ Association (AFE) have confirmed a worrying stance for Barcelona though, if the club impose the cuts despite an agreement, the affected players will be able to walk away from their contracts.

It looks like tonight’s Champions League tie against Dynamo Kyiv is not the most important thing that the club have to deal with in the next 24 hours.