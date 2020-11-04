Frank Lampard aims sly dig at Kepa with praise for Chelsea new-boy Edouard Mendy

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has appeared to aim a sly dig at goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following the success of summer signing Edouard Mendy.

The Senegal international has started strongly for the Blues after being brought in from Rennes to replace the struggling Kepa this season.

This follows two years of some highly unconvincing performances from Kepa, as well as some controversial moments, most notably when he refused to be subbed off in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Lampard has hinted he’s had his struggles with dealing with the Spanish shot-stopper as he praised Mendy for being low maintenance by comparison.

“I think what he’s shown so far has been very complete,” Lampard said of Mendy.

“Those clean sheets have shown big parts of his game. He’s made saves in moments in games that have certainly helped us, where if the goal had gone in the games could have gone another way.

“He’s very low maintenance, he works hard, wants to work more, and he’s eager to engage with team-mates and myself — he has a smile on his face and has played well.”