Menu

Frank Lampard aims sly dig at Kepa with praise for Chelsea new-boy Edouard Mendy

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has appeared to aim a sly dig at goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following the success of summer signing Edouard Mendy.

The Senegal international has started strongly for the Blues after being brought in from Rennes to replace the struggling Kepa this season.

MORE: Frank Lampard provides key Chelsea injury update ahead of Champions League fixture

This follows two years of some highly unconvincing performances from Kepa, as well as some controversial moments, most notably when he refused to be subbed off in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Lampard has hinted he’s had his struggles with dealing with the Spanish shot-stopper as he praised Mendy for being low maintenance by comparison.

“I think what he’s shown so far has been very complete,” Lampard said of Mendy.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Goalkeeper gets forward to score brilliant goal, then instantly lobbed from resulting kick-off
Diego Maradona out of danger after successful operation on blood clot
Jurgen Klopp gives strong response to questions over Roberto Firmino following Diogo Jota’s superb form for Liverpool

“Those clean sheets have shown big parts of his game. He’s made saves in moments in games that have certainly helped us, where if the goal had gone in the games could have gone another way.

“He’s very low maintenance, he works hard, wants to work more, and he’s eager to engage with team-mates and myself — he has a smile on his face and has played well.”

More Stories Edouard Mendy Frank Lampard Kepa Arrizabalaga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.