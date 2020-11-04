Chelsea star will be forced to isolate and miss Champions League clash with Rennes due to positive Covid-19 test

There’s still a worrying amount of players who appear to be testing positive for Covid-19 just now, and it’s possible that infections and close contact isolations will increase due to the upcoming international break.

Thankfully we’ve seen that the majority of players who contract the virus are asymptomatic or only suffer mild symptoms, so hopefully that’s the case with Chelsea’s Kai Havertz after the club confirmed he had tested positive today:

Frank Lampard has confirmed Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19. As a consequence the player is now undergoing a period of self-isolation and is not involved in tonight’s Champions League game versus Rennes.#CHEREN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 4, 2020

They don’t give any update about his condition so let’s hope he’s feeling okay and manages a fairly quick recovery.

From a footballing point of view this is a blow for Chelsea as he would’ve been expected to play against Rennes tonight, while this will probably rule him out for a couple of weeks so it could hurt Germany too.

It will also be irritating for Frank Lampard because it feels like someone new picks up an injury or a reason to miss games when he’s close to being in a position to put out his strongest side.

Their big spending this summer means the squad is deep and talented, so they’ll still fancy their chances of winning tonight.