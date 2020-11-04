Chelsea star linked as January transfer target for his former manager

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly being eyed up by his former manager Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

The France international has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge for a while now, and some might have been surprised he didn’t move on in the summer.

Chelsea spent big on new attacking players, with Timo Werner’s arrival looking a particular blow to Giroud’s hopes of holding down a regular place in Frank Lampard’s starting XI.

According to the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, Giroud could now be given the chance to reunite with Conte at Inter this January.

The Italian tactician was the man who first brought Giroud to Chelsea from rivals Arsenal, and the report states he’s looking for more depth up front at the moment.

That said, one imagines it might not change much for Giroud, who would face big competition from the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez at the San Siro.

It makes sense that the 34-year-old might want to leave west London for more first-team football, but it’s not that clear Inter would be the best move for him in that respect.