Despite giving a good account of themselves at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Inter Milan still went away empty handed from their Champions League group stage tie against Real Madrid.

Los Blancos had raced into a two-goal lead thanks to Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos, the latter bagging his 100th goal for Real according to MARCA.

A goal apiece from Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic brought the visitors level, however, a late strike from Rodrygo Goes saw the hosts take the points.

Inter manager, Antonio Conte, is raging that Benzema’s goal was allowed to stand, mind.

“The backpass? There was a foul by Mendy on Achraf [in the build up to Benzema scoring],” he said after the match, cited by Sport.

“And then in the Ramos goal we have to mark with more force.

“Those details change the game, but I am satisfied with the mentality we played with. We are growing. For good or for bad, this is my Inter. We have to grow, but I don’t know how many teams have played like this in Madrid.

“The goals were two gifts. We have to improve, but we scored twice and we had chances to go 3-2 up ourselves.”

Unfortunately for Conte, the transgression, if indeed there was one, wasn’t noted, nor were VAR interested in any infringement.

More importantly, the defeat leaves the neroazzurri marooned at the bottom of the Group B table.

It will take an almighty effort from this point to get into the top two and a crack at the latter stages of the competition.

For the Italian giants to end up in the Europa League at best again probably isn’t what Conte was contemplating.