Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina sends sweet birthday message to Lionel Messi’s son Thiago

There was another reminder that any purported rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stays on the pitch this weekend.

Cristiano’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, sent a sweet message to Messi’s wife – Antonela Roccuzzo, to wish a happy birthday to their son Thiago.

Georgina commented on Antonela’s Instagram post with ‘how fast they grow, congratulations’, with Antonela expressing her gratitude with two heart emojis in response.

?? Georgina Rodríguez comentó en la fotografía de Antonela Roccuzzo y el pequeño Thiago Messi. ? pic.twitter.com/Bg6QhUFcdz — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) November 4, 2020

#Futbol | ¡LA RIVALIDAD SOLO ES EN LA CANCHA! ¡LA NOVIA DE #CristianoRonaldo FELICITA AL HIJO MAYOR DE #Messi POR SU CUMPLEAÑOS! ¡Georgina Rodríguez, pareja de #CR7, comentó la publicación que hizo Antonela #Roccuzzo en sus redes por el cumpleaños de #Thiago, el Messi mayor! pic.twitter.com/qV9Gn0YDxg — Edwin Fajardo Rodríguez (@EdwinFajardoFH) November 2, 2020

More Stories / Latest News ‘You know where the door is’ – Messi’s comical reaction to being told to leave Barcelona by Setien One Wolves fan’s tweet on Diogo Jota transfer to Liverpool backfires spectacularly Opinion: It’s about time the hero worship for Ryan Giggs was put to one side

It’s truly great to see the two families interacting, the football world have painted a picture that Ronaldo and Messi are rivals, and we’ve all wasted too much time comparing the superstars – when we should just be enjoying them for the all-time greats that they are.

The world will hopefully have the chance to see the duo face-off for the first time ever in the Champions League group stages when Barcelona travel to Turn to face Juventus next month.

The pair didn’t have the chance to compete against one another last week, as Ronaldo was ruled out of the first meeting between the two sides due to testing positive for Covid-19, he’s since recovered.