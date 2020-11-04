Liverpool’s wonderful Champions League performance against Atalanta came against the backdrop of Virgil van Dijk’s potentially season-long injury.

It was thought that, with the Dutchman missing from the heart of the Reds’ defence, that they would struggle, however, thanks to the form of the club’s youngsters, they’ve been doing just fine.

Nathaniel Phillips’ man-of-the-match showing on his Premier League debut has to have been a real bonus for Jurgen Klopp, and the German is likely to have been hugely impressed with Rhys Williams’ showing against the Italians.

Peter Crouch certainly was.

“Rhys Williams didn’t put a foot wrong the other day when he played and I felt he was fantastic,” he said on BT Sport, cited by the Daily Express.

“If Fabinho comes back he’s going to play with Gomez but Williams has proven an adequate replacement. He’s definitely one for the future.”

It speaks volumes of the legacy that Klopp is creating on the red half of Merseyside that there is so much talent coming through.

Diogo Jota has scored more goals after 10 matches than ANY Liverpool player since Robbie Fowler in 1993 ?? pic.twitter.com/KhEwZSlR7a — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2020

The buying policy of the club is also clearly top-notch.

Summer signing, Diogo Jota, bagged a hat-trick against Atalanta to see him become the player that has scored more goals after 10 matches than any Liverpool player since Robbie Fowler in 1993.