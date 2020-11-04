The football world waited for news after learning of Diego Maradona’s ill health, and when it came, it was precisely what everyone needed to hear.

The Argentinian legend had been admitted to hospital for a blood clot on the brain, with reporter, Jon Heguier, one of the first to tweet of the operation to remove it being a success.

“Terminó la operación de Diego Maradona. Todo fue un éxito y se dio tal cual estaba previsto. Diego está en su habitación descansando”. VAMOS DIEGO — Jon Heguier (@JonHeguier) November 4, 2020

‘Diego Maradona’s operation ended. Everything was a success and it happened as planned. Diego is in his room resting,’ the tweet read.

Maradona’s 60th birthday was celebrated on Friday, and his last public appearance came when he was in the dugout for Gimnasia as they took on Patronato.

At full-time in that game, however, it did appear that Maradona was quite unwell, to the extent that, reportedly, he had to be helped out of the ground.

His doctor, Leopoldo Luque, also had words of encouragement for the huge number of reporters gathered outside the hospital in La Plata.

“The operation lasted one hour and 20 minutes and the edema could be evacuated,” he said, reported by El Destape and cited by the Daily Mirror.

“Diego is awake, he is very well. He has a small drain that we are going to remove tomorrow.

“He tolerated the surgery very well and is very well.”

It appears that he will need a fair amount of rest and recuperation, but hopefully it shouldn’t be too long before El Diego is up and about again.