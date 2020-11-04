Former Premier League defender Jason Cundy has told talkSPORT that he believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sacked if Manchester United lose against Everton this weekend.

Cundy, who came through the ranks at Chelsea before playing for Spurs in a career that also saw him represent four other English clubs, was worried for Ole, given the matches that he’s dropped points in.

The defender reiterated that United dropping points with defeats to Spurs and Arsenal, as well as the draw against Chelsea, has seen the Red Devils lose ground on their top counterparts already.

Cundy suggested that the encounter against Everton is ‘enormous’, especially as it comes just before the international break – which has become a common time for managers to be replaced.

? “The problem Ole’s got now is he’s picked up 1 point of 4 at home.” ? “The board will be looking at that…” ? “If they lose to Everton, I think he goes.” Jason Cundy thinks #MUFC could sack Ole if he loses to #EFC pic.twitter.com/ALLAb587zk — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 3, 2020

“The problem Ole’s got now is that he’s picked up one point from four at home, the teams he’s dropped points against are Spurs – three, two against Chelsea and another three at the weekend (vs Arsenal).”

“Those teams are teams who will be looking to finish above United. The board will be looking at that quite closely.”

“The fact that there’s ground lost already… and there’s still plenty of time, of course there is … the game against Everton is enormous.”

“United’s away record since January/February has been excellent, no defeats. If they lose, this international break I think he goes.”

“This is massive for Ole, I think if they were to lose against [Everton] then that international break… it can be a bit of a graveyard for some managers.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s men enjoyed a stellar start to the season, leading to premature claims that they’d challenge for the Premier League title, but have now suffered two consecutive defeats.

It’s shaping up to be a must-win game for Solskjaer and United, who sit 15th in the table, though they do hold a game in hand over their rivals with the exception of neighbours Manchester City.

The Red Devils were phenomenal in the second-half of last season – specifically after Bruno Fernandes’ arrival – but the side don’t look anywhere near as good right now.