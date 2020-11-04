Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock undertook UEFA media duties ahead of the side’s Europa League tie against Molde tomorrow night, with the ace discussing the prospect of going out on loan.

Willock made his first-team debut during the 17/18 campaign but became an important figure in Arsenal’s squad last season, starting 20 of his 44 appearances across all competitions.

The 21-year-old is finding minutes harder to come this season, a situation that’s competitive due to Thomas Partey’s arrival and the fact that Mikel Arteta uses just two central midfielder in a 3-4-3.

Willock was asked whether there was a chance that he could’ve left on loan in the summer transfer window, and if he still could when the market opens up again in January.

The youngster maintained that he’s working hard to break into the team, but suggested that he wouldn’t be afraid to explore a potential loan exit ‘if that conversation comes’.

“I’m just focused on playing for this club, I’m trying to focus on what I need to do and tomorrow there’s a game and I need to focus on that.”

“I’m not really looking too far ahead and I’m not looking back you know, so I’m trying to sort of knock on the door with every performance I have.”

“When the time comes, if that conversation comes, that’s a conversation that has to be had.”

Willock has made five first-team appearances so far this term, starting twice in the Carabao Cup and once in the Europa League, with another couple of brief cameos off the bench.

It’s not surprising to see that this question was put forward to Willock as he’s yet to make an outing in the Premier League this season.

The England Under-21s international looks resigned to having to impress in cup competitions or capitalise on potential injuries in midfielder in order to see minutes in respectfully much more important matches.

Willock’s versatility has actually massively helped him see the pitch since he broke into the first-team, with the talent primarily a central midfielder but featuring on the wing or further forward on occasion.