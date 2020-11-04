Jurgen Klopp gives strong response to questions over Roberto Firmino following Diogo Jota’s superb form for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at questions over Roberto Firmino following Diogo Jota’s hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League last night.

The Reds were in superb form to win 5-0 thanks to a remarkable treble from Jota, who has now scored more goals for Liverpool than Firmino has in this entire calendar year, despite playing far fewer games having only just joined from Wolves in the summer.

Liverpool fans will be delighted with their new signing, though Firmino also remains a real fan-favourite at Anfield for his all-round quality, even if he’s not much of a goal-scorer, especially in recent times.

Some will argue that the Brazil international offers much more than just goals, and tends to operate as more of a creator for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Still, former LFC man Paul Konchesky recently told CaughtOffside that Firmino’s record is a worry for the Merseyside giants.

Klopp, however, was having none of this as he responded to questions over Jota and Firmino after last night’s game.

“Good performances never give me a headache,” the German tactician is quoted by BBC Sport.

“But the world is sometimes a really bad place that in the moment when somebody is shining, we speak immediately about another player who played for us, it feels like, 500 games in a row.

“We would not even be in the Champions League if Firmino were not with us. Yet immediately I have to explain why he is not in the team.

“He will be in the team and for a lot of people in the world, if you would ask them: ‘What makes Liverpool some days special?’ I would say the way Bobby Firmino is playing – because on a good day he is not [possible] to defend [against].”