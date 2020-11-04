Jurgen Klopp praises ‘exceptional’ Liverpool youngster after win over Atalanta

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with young centre back Rhys Williams as he made his first Champions League start in a 5-0 win against Atalanta.

The Reds were on fire in attack, with summer signing Diogo Jota bagging himself a hat-trick, as well as superstars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also getting on the scoresheet. However, the man that Klopp has been thrilled with the most is 19-year-old Rhys Williams.

The young Englishman was given a start alongside Joe Gomez, due to the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Joel Matip being injured. It may well be argued that Williams did not seem out of place, as he helped Liverpool keep their third successive clean sheet, earning big praise from Klopp afterwards.

“Starting with Rhys – exceptional, I cannot imagine being 19 years old and playing my second adult professional football game in the Champions League against [Luis] Muriel and [Daniel] Zapata.” the German tactician said after the game, as quoted by the Metro.

Since the injury to Van Dijk in the Merseyside derby, Liverpool have been victorious in five games. As a result, Klopp appears to be full of hunger and desire to keep pushing forward.

“We had to change that obviously because Virg is not there anymore and so that means if you share that responsibility now, if you put it on 10 shoulders instead of on one, then it can work out,” he added.