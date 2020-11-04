Liverpool have set a new record for English clubs in European competition with a 5-0 win away to Atalanta in last night’s Champions League clash.

The Reds were in stunning form on their trip to Italy, with summer signing Diogo Jota scoring a hat-trick to cap a memorable night for Jurgen Klopp’s side on this stage.

It was surely up there with Liverpool’s finest performances under Klopp, but it’s also the biggest ever margin of victory for an English side away to an Italian team in any European competition.

This is according to Opta Joe in the tweet below…

5 – Liverpool’s 5-0 win was the biggest ever by an English club away to Italian opposition in European competition. Arrivederci. #UCL pic.twitter.com/d1jP5m47yW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 3, 2020

That’s some feat by Liverpool, even if they weren’t playing one of the traditional big names like Juventus or one of the Milan clubs.

Atalanta are a strong side these days and few would have expected such a one-sided result between these two teams.

After a slightly unconvincing start to the season, Liverpool really seem to be finding form now with five wins in their last five games since they were thrashed 7-2 by Aston Villa and then held 2-2 in the Merseyside Derby with Everton.