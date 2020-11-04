Liverpool rival Euro giants for transfer of promising young midfielder

Liverpool are one of the many clubs who have turned their attention to Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah.

The Premier League champions seem to be impressed with how the 17-year-old has performed this season, although they do not have a free run at the player. The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also interested, as reported by Don Balon.

The American has featured 7 times for his club this season, and is beginning to show his importance to Javi Gracia. Musah has also recently been rewarded for his positive displays, by receiving his first international call up, where his country will face Wales and Panama.

Many people are comparing the youngster to Barcelona’s magnificent forward Ansu Fati due to their age and respected play styles.

With Liverpool being a club that is looking at him, it begs the question of how the player will fit into Jurgen Klopp’s squad. The Reds often line up with three midfielders and three forwards, which would be beneficial to the Valencia man as a result of him being able to play in the centre of midfield and also as a winger.

Further, with the likes of Fabinho and Thiago being out injured and Jordan Henderson having to drop into a deeper role, the addition of Musah would provide some much needed cover for Klopp’s team.