Video: Jordan Henderson’s brilliant response to Sadio Mane pass for fifth Liverpool goal

Liverpool fans will love this little detail from the video clip of Diogo Jota’s goal to make it 5-0 against Atalanta last night.

Watch below as Sadio Mane plays Jota through with a superb pass, which earns big appreciation from club captain Jordan Henderson…

Thanks to the lack of crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic, we can hear Henderson shouting “what a pass” several times before Jota’s even scored.

It really was a great piece of play by Mane to create the fifth goal, and it’s one positive about the lack of fan noise that we can hear some of the things the players shout during matches that we wouldn’t normally be able to.