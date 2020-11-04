Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand took to social media to share that he hopes that someone went ‘nuts’ in the changing room after the Red Devils’ shock defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were upset by the Turkish outfit in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with the team’s defensive mishaps once again proving costly.

Ferdinand, who covered the game for BT Sport, took to Twitter to share his anger, adding that he hopes ‘people are being made accountable’ for their mistakes.

United’s shape was non-existent as they were hit on the counter-attack in the early stages of the tie after committing far too many players forward for a corner, leaving Demba Ba free to score.

Former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Ba had his way with United’s defence once again as he fooled captain Harry Maguire with a lovely dummy leading to Edin Visca’s goal.

The goals against us….please tell me someone is going nuts in that changing room and people are being made accountable.

The shape of the team when we lose the ball for the 1st goal ???#mufc pic.twitter.com/V7aq0rvBYL — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 4, 2020

The second goal was just as bad as the first, whilst Maguire being dummied may be the eye-grabbing moment, Bruno Fernandes’ risky pass led to Juan Mata losing the ball after he was overpowered.

The Manchester outfit are just so poor defensively, it looks like this will hinder the side’s chances of challenging for major honours once again this season.