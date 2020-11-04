Menu

Paul Ince names the signing Manchester United should’ve made over Edinson Cavani

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has suggested his old club would have done better to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez instead of Edinson Cavani.

The Red Devils didn’t have the best summer in the transfer market as they left a lot of their business until late on, with Donny van de Beek their only other meaningful addition – and now he’s hardly playing.

It’s fair to say Ince hasn’t been too impressed by United’s work in the transfer window just gone, and he singled out the strange signing of Cavani on a free as an example.

The Uruguay international has undoubtedly had a fine career at the highest level, but it’s debatable if he still has what it takes to offer something to a club with ambitions of challenging for the Premier League title, or at the very least the top four.

Ince is sceptical that Cavani will even play much, and says Wolves front-man Jimenez, who has been superb in the Premier League in recent times, would have been the better option.

wolves striker jimenez

Raul Jimenez has shone at Wolves and could’ve been a fine signing for Manchester United

Ince, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Leicester v Wolves, said: “There are so many players out there who could have come into that Man United team. You look at Thomas Partey, Raul Jimenez. Last season United needed to bring in a striker and they go and get Odion Ighalo from China. What was that about? Go and spend £40m on Jimenez. He’s a proven striker, a scorer. You know, and then they go and get Edinson Cavani who will hardly play.

“You’ve got to look at the structure, the recruitment, the scouting system and think ‘what are they looking at?’ There’s a lot of good players out there, top, top players. Go and get these players. But they haven’t.”

1 Comment

  1. Wolfy says:
    November 4, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Why would Jiminez want to go to united when Wolves have ambitions of there own to get in top 4 and have the backing but if Jiminez did want to go then that’s different I would let him go.
    At this present time let’s not forget we don’t have to sell but I must stress every player as a price.

    Reply

