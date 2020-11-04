Manchester United are reportedly in constant talks with AC Milan over allowing Diogo Dalot to make his loan to the club into a permanent transfer.

The Red Devils loaned Dalot out to Milan in the summer after he fell out of favour at Old Trafford, and he’s started well at the San Siro so far.

According to Tuttosport, it could now be that Man Utd are negotiating a sale already, which perhaps seems like a risky move on their part.

Dalot looked a promising young full-back when he first joined United, and he’s arguably not been given enough playing time by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in more recent times.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s arrival from Crystal Palace last season will no doubt have dented Dalot’s hopes of playing regularly, but it would also be fair to say that Wan-Bissaka’s form has left much to be desired.

The 22-year-old has his qualities defensively, but he doesn’t seem to offer enough going forward, something Dalot may be better at in the long run.

The Portugal international generally looks more like a modern full-back with his all-round ability, and United might do well to keep an eye on his progress at Milan before giving him a fresh opportunity next season.

That said, it’s unsurprising the Serie A giants may be keen to get a permanent deal wrapped up as soon as possible.