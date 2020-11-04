Man United’s amazing record could be toppled after ten years following impressive form from Euro giants

In some ways it’s easy to forget that Man United used to be an absolute juggernaut both domestically and in Europe. and Sir Alex Ferguson always had them challenging for the Premier League and competing in the latter stages of the Champions League.

They’ve slid into mediocrity in recent years and qualifying for Europe’s biggest club competition isn’t even automatic anymore, so it’s interesting to look at some of their previous records.

A report from Goal has indicated that United currently hold the record for the longest unbeaten streak away from home in the competition with 16 games between 2007 and 2010.

The increased competitiveness in the competition suggest that the record would probably be safe for a long time, but it turns out Bayern Munich are now on the verge of matching it.

The reigning champions took their run to 15 games by demolishing RB Salzburg last night, but they have one of the toughest fixtures in Europe coming up as they look to tie the record.

A trip to face Atletico Madrid is never easy and Diego Simeone’s men will always be tough and they’ll also be smarting from a 4-0 defeat in Germany last month, so it won’t be a huge surprise if they find a way to beat Bayern.

It demonstrates how exceptional this Bayern team are and it also shows how far Man United have fallen in recent years, but it also gives United fans a reason to root for Atleti in the upcoming clash.