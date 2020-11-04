Manchester United are reportedly keen on a potentially huge swap deal with Barcelona as they eye the transfer of French winger Ousmane Dembele.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening out wide, and Don Balon claim they’re targeting Dembele in a potential swap deal that would see Paul Pogba move to the Nou Camp.

It remains to be seen how keen Barcelona will be on this prospective deal, but there could be room for Pogba in their ranks as he’s undoubtedly a world class talent on his day.

Even if the France international has struggled in his time at Man Utd, the playing style at Barca and the slower pace of the game in La Liga could bring the best out of him again.

Dembele, meanwhile, has also struggled with his current club so makes sense as a player who could also be on the move in the near future.

United look in urgent need of more quality out wide, and if Dembele can get back to his best with a change of scene, he could be ideal to provide them with more pace and skill in that area of the pitch.