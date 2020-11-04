Paul Ince fires bleak warning to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to be facing more speculation over his job very soon unless he can turn things around.

Solskjaer’s side were beaten 1-0 at home to Arsenal at the weekend, an opponent they normally have a very strong record against at Old Trafford, raising further questions about the Norwegian’s suitability to the job.

Ince insists he doesn’t want to see Solskjaer fail at United, but he has warned that he can see links with big names like Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri coming back if things don’t improve soon.

Ince, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Leicester v Wolves, said: “I hope Ole lasts the season, because it means United are doing well, and as ex-Man United captain, I want them to do well.

“I don’t like to talk about mangers when they’re in the job. I’m sure Ole has heard enough talk about Pochettino in the last year. But the fact of the matter is as a manager, you’re always going to get criticised. But at Manchester United you’re at the biggest club in the world. Everyone wants to know what’s going on there. You’re always on the back pages of the papers. As a manager or as a player at Manchester United you’re always going to get criticised, and Ole knows that as much as anyone.

“When the criticism starts to come, that’s when other managers’ names are being talked about. He’s heard it all before with Pochettino last season, so he knows he’s got to keep on winning. And he did that last year, so credit to him for that.

“But now, again, when results are dropping, then Pochettino’s name is going to come up again. Max Allegri. You know, when you’ve got all of these big names out there and you’re not getting results, you know they’re going to be linked with your job. You can’t get away from that.

“Of course any manager would take the Manchester United job. You can’t turn that job down. Whether it’s Pochettino, Max Allegri, if Man United come calling, you’re taking the job. There’s no two ways about it. Ole’s in the hot seat and he’s got to make sure he stays there.

“Lots of things need to change at Man United. They need to look at the structure of the club, recruitment, they need a Director of Football. Things need to change. A new manager knows that and maybe that’s something Pochettino would look at if he was to come in. But at the moment Ole’s in the hot seat and I hope he stays there. If performances don’t improve and results don’t come, then all that means is Ole’s going to hear names like Pochettino and Allegri a lot more.”

United fans will surely also want to see Solskjaer do well at the club after a great playing career at Old Trafford, but even the most loyal and sentimental supporters will be well aware that he’s not in the same league as the likes of Pochettino or Allegri, or the coaches currently in place at their rivals.