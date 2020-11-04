Former Manchester United star gives Paul Pogba a brutal reality check over Real Madrid transfer

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has aimed a brutal dig at Paul Pogba over his struggles at Old Trafford.

The France international joined United from Juventus back in 2016 in what looked a hugely exciting move at the time, but there’s no doubt he’s proven a major disappointment in his time in England.

Pogba may well still have it in him to turn things around for himself, but Ince is clearly unimpressed with how his career has gone in his second spell at United.

The pundit has slammed Pogba for failing to even establish himself as an automatic starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, giving him something of a reality check as he addresses the way the player has conducted himself.

Pogba’s outspoken agent Mino Raiola has perhaps not helped with the way the 27-year-old is perceived, and Ince took aim at them over potential links with a move to Real Madrid.

Ince, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Leicester v Wolves, said: “I love Pogba. I think he’s a world class player on his day. We saw that at Juventus. But since he’s come to Manchester United it’s been nothing but problems. Under Jose Mourinho, things with his agent, there’s always something. His performances haven’t been up to scratch, the fans have almost gone against him.

“If I was playing with him, I’d be saying ‘listen, you just go out there and play. Go out there and start performing. Once you start performing like you should be performing, then you can talk about wanting to sign for Real Madrid, because at the moment you can’t even get into the Man United side.’

“If I’m Paul Pogba, I’m sitting on the bench thinking ‘hang on, I’ve got Fred, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes all playing in midfield and I’m sat on the bench? There’s got to be something wrong with me.’

“Man United is not about Paul Pogba.”