Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Roy Keane’s bizarre criticism of Edinson Cavani

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Roy Keane over accusations that Edinson Cavani wasn’t warming up properly ahead of the Arsenal game.

Keane is known for being extremely outspoken and demanding, especially when it comes to his former club, and he wasn’t too impressed with the little he saw of Cavani at Old Trafford.

“I’m intrigued when I look at warm-ups. Cavani never threw a leg, he actually didn’t do a warm-up, did he?” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“Then he comes on as a sub and is being asked to get them back in the game.

“Ole’s talking about having to get him [Cavani] up to speed, well, sometimes it’s up to the player to do something.”

Solskjaer clearly wasn’t too impressed with Keane’s slightly over-the-top comments as he responded to them in his press conference.

“Edinson’s generally a fit man anyway and he’s getting his sharpness in training and he’s got some substitute appearances now,” Solskjaer said.

“We haven’t managed to get him long enough yet to make a big impact. But he’s looking sharper and sharper in training so it won’t be long.”

United may have lost to Arsenal at the weekend but they’ve made a strong start in the Champions League so will be relishing their game against Istanbul Basaksehir tonight.