Manchester United’s summer transfer window is coming back to bite already

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the latest man to join the list of people who have been hung out to dry by Ed Woodward and the Glazers.

It’s no secret that the way Manchester United has been run since the Glazers took over 15 years ago has been nothing short of a shambles. Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, the Red Devils have had four managers, and it is now beginning to look like a fifth is on the way.

It seems that the people who are in charge of the club are pleased with battling for a Champions League position each season, and as a result of that, refuse to provide the manager with any sort of financial backing once they have reached that top four area. It was clear that in the summer before last, Solskjaer’s main priority was Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, however the United board failed to land the superstar. Instead, they had to settle with £15m signing Daniel James, who lets face it, has failed to light up Old Trafford thus far.

A year later and the Norwegian’s number one target was still evidently Sancho. It was widely reported that Ed Woodward and Matt Judge were involved in negotiations with the player and his club even before the transfer window opened. Despite talks ongoing for a matter of months, the window closed without the 20-year-old in a red shirt.

This was not the only target that the United board failed to acquire either. Sergio Reguilon looked as though he was on Solskjaer’s radar, although he was announced as a Tottenham Hotspur player in the final weeks of the summer. There was also a lot of speculation about Manchester United bringing in a striker and a centre back. Luckily for the Glazers, they managed to scrape former PSG striker Edinson Cavani over the line on deadline day, which was not received positively by the United faithful. In addition, no centre back of any kind was brought in.

Many Red Devils fans have recently been questioning the tactics and team selections of their manager and rightly so because they currently sit 15th in the Premier League having played six games, yet Woodward and the Glazers seem to be hiding in the shadows once again.

Mauricio Pochettino has been tipped to be the successor to Solskjaer, and whilst he has built strong sides on a low budget at the likes of Southampton and Tottenham, he hasn’t ever won a trophy. Begging the question of whether even he will he be able to get this club back to where they should be.

Working under Woodward and the Glazers’ far less slick operation at United than he enjoyed at Tottenham, it’s hard to see that changing and begs the question once again about a change in manager really being the answer.