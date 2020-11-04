“No hard feelings” – These Man United fans urge the club to sack Solskjaer in favour of a proven Premier League manager

There are many ways to describe this current Man United team, but a case of one step forward and two steps back seems like a good fit.

It feels like every single time there’s something positive to build upon, it’s then eradicated in the next game by some awful performances and results.

Tonight looks like the perfect example, after fantastic wins over PSG and Leipzig to take control of the group, they then go to Turkey and lose to Basaksehir.

Axel Tuanzebe was also heavily praised for his performance against PSG and it looked like he could finally establish himself in the team, but he was lucky not to get sent off tonight and he was given the run-around by Demba Ba.

It won’t surprise anyone to hear that the fans are far from happy with the result tonight, and there are a few who are calling for the club to make a huge decision by replacing Solskjaer with Mauricio Pochettino:

Pochettino please

Ole is done

No hard feelings It is what it is ? — Penandes FC (@penandes8) November 4, 2020

Pochettino please @manutd begging you — Don (@DonMUFCv1) November 4, 2020

Wellp Ole’s getting sacked. Pochettino is really happy right now — #GlazersOutWoodwardOut (@affa_ndy) November 4, 2020

Get pochettino in now. Always love ole but it’s time — Alex B (@ManchesterMUFC) November 4, 2020

Can we please get Pochettino now before this season also is ruined? — Not so square (@2hip2besquare) November 4, 2020

The former Spurs manager has been out of work for a while now but he made an interesting appearance on Sky Sports as a pundit this week, so that suggests that he’s gearing himself for a return by putting himself in the spotlight.

He was linked with the Old Trafford hot seat by The Express earlier today and the international break would be a good time to make a change, so it will be interesting to see if anything happens.