“No hard feelings” – These Man United fans urge the club to sack Solskjaer in favour of a proven Premier League manager

There are many ways to describe this current Man United team, but a case of one step forward and two steps back seems like a good fit.
It feels like every single time there’s something positive to build upon, it’s then eradicated in the next game by some awful performances and results.
Tonight looks like the perfect example, after fantastic wins over PSG and Leipzig to take control of the group, they then go to Turkey and lose to Basaksehir.
READ MORE: Video: Manchester United completely asleep as Demba Ba is left free to score on the counter
Axel Tuanzebe was also heavily praised for his performance against PSG and it looked like he could finally establish himself in the team, but he was lucky not to get sent off tonight and he was given the run-around by Demba Ba.
It won’t surprise anyone to hear that the fans are far from happy with the result tonight, and there are a few who are calling for the club to make a huge decision by replacing Solskjaer with Mauricio Pochettino:
Pochettino in #OleOut
— kevantat (@akvn23) November 4, 2020
Pochettino please
Ole is done
No hard feelings
It is what it is ?
— Penandes FC (@penandes8) November 4, 2020
Pochettino please @manutd begging you
— Don (@DonMUFCv1) November 4, 2020
Wellp Ole’s getting sacked. Pochettino is really happy right now
— #GlazersOutWoodwardOut (@affa_ndy) November 4, 2020
Get pochettino in now. Always love ole but it’s time
— Alex B (@ManchesterMUFC) November 4, 2020
Can we please get Pochettino now before this season also is ruined?
— Not so square (@2hip2besquare) November 4, 2020
The former Spurs manager has been out of work for a while now but he made an interesting appearance on Sky Sports as a pundit this week, so that suggests that he’s gearing himself for a return by putting himself in the spotlight.
He was linked with the Old Trafford hot seat by The Express earlier today and the international break would be a good time to make a change, so it will be interesting to see if anything happens.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yes get rid of ole please bring in more experience like pochettino now thanks
Think it’s time to bring in a top class manager with attacking mindset. Old shouldn’t have taken off Rashford as he could pull out a goal any time, Cavanni yet to prove himself with United, Pogba sell him quick, Shaw should be backup, Maguire should go with Pogba both not worth the jersey, Matic times up responsible for the goal.
ole sack
I think Man Utd should make a fast decision to suck solskjaer and bring pochetino. This club needs a top manager.
It’s not Solskjaer fault it’s his coaching staff no idea Regards on field planning every team you play needs a different game plan this coaching staff don’t seem to have clue and the players don’t fear them, unfortunatly. Solskjaer inherited them but none of them are up to standard