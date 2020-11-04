Positive injury update for Real Madrid after injury prone star was forced off vs Inter Milan

One of the biggest problems for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid has come through the multitude of injuries that he keeps picking up.

He’s rarely been out for long stretches, but little knocks do prevent him from getting a regular run of games and it also means that he often looks short of match fitness.

His lack of fitness and injury woes have made him a target by the press in Spain, so there were plenty of worries when he was forced off through injury against Inter Milan last night.

A report from AS has given an update on his status today, and it’s actually some good news for once.

It’s been determined that he doesn’t have any new injury so he’s not expected to miss any time at all. They go on to indicate that he will take part in a recovery session with the team today, and he will be available to face Valencia at the weekend.

Hazard’s partnership with Karim Benzema has been a real strong point for Real in recent months so Zidane will be desperate for them to get a good run of games together, so this news does help the chances of that happening.