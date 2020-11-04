Menu

Mohamed Salah matches Steven Gerrard’s Champions League record for Liverpool

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has already equalled Steven Gerrard’s record as the club’s top scorer in the Champions League.

The Egypt international netted in the 5-0 win over Atalanta last night, giving him his 21st goal for Liverpool in the Champions League after just over three years at the club.

This is some achievement from Salah, who has been an absolute goal machine for Liverpool since joining from Roma back in 2017.

Salah’s prolific numbers have been hugely important for the Reds, helping them win this competition in 2018/19 as he scored the opening goal in the 2-0 final victory over Tottenham that season.

Gerrard is one of Liverpool’s all-time greats and was also a big performer on this stage for the Merseyside giants, so for Salah to have matched him already says a lot about how consistent and reliable he’s been in front of goal during his time at Anfield.

The story of the night, however, was surely Diogo Jota’s stunning hat-trick, with the summer signing from Wolves proving a superb purchase based on recent performances.

