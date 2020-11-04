“Should’ve started” – These Man United fans react as summer signing remains on the bench vs Basaksehir

It looked like this would be a tough group for Man United to get out of this year, but they should be all but through if they can find a way to take six points from Turkish side Basaksehir.

It’s an early kick-off tonight for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, and it looks like he’s decided to make a huge call by starting Dean Henderson over David de Gea:

It’s an interesting line-up because Donny van de Beek will finally get a chance to start and show what he can do, while Juan Mata has impressed when he’s played this season so he deserves another chance to prove himself.

Henderson has played well in the cup games and it still feels like he will be the long term successor for de Gea, so it’s important to get him some Champions League experience to see how he does.

One notable omission from the starting line-up is Edinson Cavani as plenty of fans want to see him from the start, and there’s been plenty of reaction to this on Twitter:

