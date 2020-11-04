Speculation will start over Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club as sour relations with Juventus point to an exit in 2022

It never really felt like Cristiano Ronaldo would end his career at Juventus and he probably has one big move left in him, but it was also hard to see when that move would come around.

Ronaldo’s relationship with Juve and with Italy has deteriorated in recent weeks after clashes with government ministers after testing positive for Covid-19, and it now looks like he could leave in the summer of 2022.

A report from the Daily Mail has quoted Tuttosport in saying that Ronaldo’s relationship with the club has soured, and he’s now likely to leave the club at the end of his contract.

Retirement doesn’t appear to be on the cards at all with some sources claiming that he wants to play at the highest level until he’s 40, but he could find that his options are limited.

Finances are limited in the game right now and it will be difficult for clubs to justify paying huge wages to an ageing Ronaldo who could start to tail off at any moment, so a move to MLS or even a return to Sporting CP could make more sense.

It’s also suggested that PSG would be interested in bringing him in and he could be the perfect short term replacement if Kylian Mbappe decides to move on, so this could be an fascinating situation to watch out for in a couple of years.

It’s also possible that Juve would look to move on after this season if they know he’s leaving, especially if that was the difference in someone like Paulo Dybala deciding to stay or go.