Spurs hopeful of tying up a key player by January as they agree to hand out a mammoth contract worth £200k+per week

There are some players in the Premier League who are often underrated despite showing some incredible form over a period of time, and Son Heung-Min could fit into that category.

He’s a magnificent player who’s capable of winning a game on his own, but he’s often overshadowed by Harry Kane and he’s rarely listed amount the best players in the league.

Clearly his ability isn’t underappreciated at Spurs where they are trying to tie him down to a new deal, and a report from Football Insider suggests that it might not be far away.

They indicate that a new deal could be agreed by January, and he’s in line to receive what’s described as a “mammoth contract” which could see him earn more than £200k per week.

That contract would put him fairly close to Kane in terms of his wage, so it really does show how highly the club think of him.

He’s always been in double figures from goals and there’s much more to his game than that, but he’s started this season with 8 goals in 7 games and he looks well on the way to having the best season of his career.

He also looks like the perfect fit to the system that Jose Mourinho is trying to implement at the club, so this will be great news if they can reach a final agreement.