The one decision that Mikel Arteta could live to regret at Arsenal

After 39 games in charge of Arsenal, it’s fair to suggest that the job that Mikel Arteta is doing as manager is being largely received positively.

The Spaniard has won matches against all of the perceived ‘big’ teams in the Premier League, including a first away win against one of the big six in an absolute age.

A style that has become instantly recognisable as being his is testament to the work that he has been doing on the training ground, but not everyone is happy.

The situation surrounding Mesut Ozil is an odd one, but William Saliba’s lack of game time should be of much more concern to followers of the North London club.

The 19-year-old was signed for £27m but has yet to feature for the Gunners.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid in strong position to clinch £49.6m transfer as Arsenal pull out of deal Former Liverpool ace hails “pressing monster” and hints he could replace big name in Klopp’s XI ‘We want him here forever’ – Zidane makes his feelings clear on Real Madrid legend

According to French publication ButFootballClub cited by the Daily Mirror, Saliba is purported to be fed up and looking for an exit from the club in January, perhaps back to previous club St. Etienne.

Given the plethora of centre-backs that Arteta has at his disposal, perhaps a loan move in the interim would be of benefit to all concerned.