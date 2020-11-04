These Chelsea fans think star will be ‘rested’ vs Rennes after missing training

Some Chelsea fans are convinced that the fact that Kai Havertz missed a training session yesterday is a sign that the summer signing will be ‘rested’ for tonight’s Champions League tie against Rennes.

The Athletic’s Simon Johnson noted that the 21-year-old was not seen in yesterday’s training video at all, with no official word from the club or Frank Lampard on the ace at this moment in time.

Lampard also didn’t mention the attacking midfielder during his pre-match press conference, but friend Timo Werner did whilst undertaking his share of UEFA’s media duties.

The Blues made Havertz their second-most expensive signing ever in the summer, just £0.6m shy of the doomed Kepa Arrizabalaga, by signing the German sensation for £71m, as per BBC Sport.

No sign of Kai Havertz in this clip of #CFC training ahead of the Rennes game. Perhaps he’s being rested. Kepa now looks fully fit after a shoulder problem but unless Mendy gets injured, could be a while before he starts a game again. https://t.co/OeqK6MnjCY — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) November 3, 2020

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to the star’s omission in that session:

No Havertz in the training video, suspect he is being rested for tonight’s game good for him needs it has played almost every game this season. https://t.co/RZLRsdgXAK — Jawwad Hussain (@jawwadnaqvi1) November 4, 2020

Maybe just rested for tomorrow’s match — Bogdan92 (@Bogdybv1) November 3, 2020

Should be rested anyway — ????? (@SW3CareFree) November 3, 2020

Havertz and Pulisic both not in training defo has to mean CHO is starting tomo — ? (@11Flair) November 3, 2020

Need to rest — Abdou (@ab_duu11) November 3, 2020

What happened to Havertz?

Why isn’t he in training? — Bbie ?? (@CaffieAbbie) November 3, 2020

Havertz is certainly long overdue a rest, the attacking midfielder has started 10 of his 11 games for the Blues so far this season, with the ace only left to rest on the bench in the Carabao Cup defeat to Spurs.

Taking away a hat-trick against the respectfully much weaker Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, Havertz has scored once and registered three assists in his other nine appearances for the Blues to date.