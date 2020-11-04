Menu

Video: Anthony Martial gives Man United a lifeline vs Basaksehir with an impressive leap to head home

Manchester United FC
One of the biggest issues with Anthony Marital is he tends to drift into wider areas and he makes himself less of a goal threat, but he does come alive in the box when he’s in there and gets a chance.

You certainly don’t associate him with having much of an impact in the air, but he’s just dragged United back into this game with an impressive leap and header that left the keeper with no chance:

