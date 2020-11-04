Video: Anthony Martial gives Man United a lifeline vs Basaksehir with an impressive leap to head home

One of the biggest issues with Anthony Marital is he tends to drift into wider areas and he makes himself less of a goal threat, but he does come alive in the box when he’s in there and gets a chance.
You certainly don’t associate him with having much of an impact in the air, but he’s just dragged United back into this game with an impressive leap and header that left the keeper with no chance:
Martial goal (2-1) #mufc
— United Goals ?? (@UnitedGoals__) November 4, 2020
Pictures from RMC Sport and beIN Sport