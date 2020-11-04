Menu

Video: Barcelona lead after Lionel Messi wins and converts one of the most obvious penalties of the season

Champions League
Posted by

Occasionally you see a penalty decision that’s so blatantly obvious that you need a few seconds to take it in, because it’s hard to believe that a defender would make such a blatant foul.

Barcelona lead Dynamo Kyiv already tonight after Lionel Messi was brought down as he entered the box, and the defender’s innocent act of putting his hands in the air doesn’t fool the ref as he steps across and wipes Messi out.

Messi made no mistake from the spot, and Barca are well on their way already:

Pictures from RMC Sport

More Stories Lionel Messi

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. U mar aliyu nyako says:
    November 4, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Nice one Lionel messi up up Jessi up bags

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.