Video: Demba Ba uses dummy to fool Man United defence as Istanbul score second through Edin Visca

In the 39th minute of today’s Champions League tie against Istanbul Basaksehir, Manchester United were once again punished on the break by the Turkish side.
They clearly didn’t learn their lesson after Istanbul’s shock opener. A sloppy first-time pass from Bruno Fernandes left Juan Mata in no man’s land.
The veteran playmaker almost immediately lost the ball after some great pressing by Deniz Turuc, with the ace then galloping down the left-flank.
Turuc played a pass into Demba Ba’s path but the 35-year-old showed his quality’s still all there once again tonight as he fooled Harry Maguire by letting the ball run through with a dummy.
Edin Visca then hammered the ball into the back of the net with a quality first-time finish.
Basaksehir 2 – 0 Manchester United | Edin Visca 40#basaksehirvsManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/fBk1kjL4gl
— Duck Highlights (@DuckHighlights) November 4, 2020
Pictures from RMC Sport.
Ba his given the fans of former club Chelsea even more to celebrate after his role in Istanbul’s second.