Video: Gerard Pique scores towering header for Barcelona after staying up following corner vs Kyiv

In the 64th minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against Dynamo Kyiv, Gerard Pique extended Barcelona’s lead with a towering header.
Lionel Messi shifted the ball into the middle, with Frenkie de Jong then laying it off to Ansu Fati on the left-wing.
The wonderkid floated a dangerous cross into the box and Gerard Pique was positioned to take advantage after staying up following a corner, as the centre-back nodded the ball into the top corner.
Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.
Ronald Koeman’s side will always have a reliable aerial threat as long as Pique is in the team.